Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Emergency crews were called to a collision on Pleasantburg Drive Friday morning following a car crash that resulted in a rollover.
According to troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 1:33 a.m. on Pleasantburg Drive near Cypress Street.
Details of what led to the crash are limited, but we're told a car crashed near the Bojangles and rolled over, knocking down a power pole.
We know that Greenville Police, and Parker Fire Department, and highway patrol all responded to the scene and troopers say injuries were involved.
Crews from Duke Energy were on scene at the time of writing, working to repair the downed pole.
We'll update as we find out more information.
