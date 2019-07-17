GENERIC - Shooting

(file photo | Associated Press)

PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement is investigating reports of shots fired at a Pendleton apartment complex Wednesday night.

Anderson County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call came in from the complex at 950 Cherry Street just after 10:30 p.m. We're told the scene is active and that officers had just arrived.

Details were limited, but we're working to get more information. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.

USDA: More than half of eligible workers refuse assignment to Kansas City

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.