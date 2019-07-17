PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement is investigating reports of shots fired at a Pendleton apartment complex Wednesday night.
Anderson County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call came in from the complex at 950 Cherry Street just after 10:30 p.m. We're told the scene is active and that officers had just arrived.
Details were limited, but we're working to get more information. Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
