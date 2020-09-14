WAYNESVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Haywood EMS said they are searching for a missing person who reportedly went underwater and had not come back up Monday night.
Haywood County dispatch said a call about a possible drowning at the Midnight Hole near Waterville Dam was made at approximately 7:30 p.m..
Haywood EMS said three were in the water. Two people got out and one was still missing.
EMS reported that there are search and rescue teams on the scene working trails by the water from the point where the person was last seen.
An EMS spokesperson said the two other victims were put in ambulances and sent to a hospital.
Dispatch said crews were still searching as of 10 p.m.
We will keep you updated when we find out more.
