UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Union county dispatch officials have confirmed a 'train versus car' call came in just after 6 p.m. on Monday night.
Dispatchers said an emergency response is headed to Thompson boulevard and Old Buffalo road, where the scene has been reported.
They did not say if their were any injuries.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.