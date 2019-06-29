ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Crews are responding to a possible drowning in Belton, dispatch confirms.
Dispatch says deputies were requested to Jones Chapel Road near Mt. Bethel Baptist Church just after 2 p.m.
The scene is unfolding, so details are limited.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you updated.
