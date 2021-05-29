ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- Dispatch for the Anderson County Sheriff's Office says that deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Dollar General near Watson Village in Anderson.
Deputies say that no one was injured, and the suspect fled the scene. They say that they tracked the suspect before eventually abandoning the pursuit.
