GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Dispatch says the 28-year-old man the Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office was looking for has been found.
Deputies say that the man, Thomas Mark Connelly, was last seen at around 7:00 Monday morning at Glassy Mountain Baptist Church on N. Glassy Mountain Rd.
Connelly was last seen wearing jeans with a shirt from The Blood Connection along with a black and white jacket, deputies say.
According to the sheriff's office, Connelly is believed to be dealing with numerous medical conditions.
