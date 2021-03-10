EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said multiple fire departments are responding to a mobile home fire near Highway 123 in Easley.
According to Chief Billy Gibson, at approximately 11:35 a.m., Croswell Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire near Rock Springs Road off of Highway 123 and just before Highway 153.
The fire chief said the trailer was empty and was only being used for storage. There were no injuries.
Dispatch said Easley City Fire was called to assist.
Chief Gibson said fire crews are still on scene but have the fire under control.
