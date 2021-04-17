UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Saturday, dispatch said the Union County Sheriff's Office responded to a hunting shooting accident that injured one person.
According to dispatch, a call came in at 9:27 a.m. for a shooting accident on Sardis Road and Hickory Nut Holler Road.
Dispatch said one person was injured and taken to to the hospital.
More news: Union Co. coroner investigating suspicious death on Main Street in Buffalo
(1) comment
What happened? How was he shot ? Why post anything if you have no information on the story.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.