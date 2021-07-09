SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County Dispatch says that officers are responding to a shooting near North Church Street in Spartanburg, SC.
This is all the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
