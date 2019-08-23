SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg County Emergency Dispatchers said no injuries were reported involving a school bus crash Friday morning.
The crash happened on Plainview Drive near East Main Street just after 8 a.m.
Dispatchers said Spartanburg city police and the SC Highway Patrol responded.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the school district in that area for more information.
