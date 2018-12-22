PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County dispatch says troopers are investigating a collision scene Saturday evening near the Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
SCHP's real-time traffic information website reports a collision with possible injuries near the intersection of US 123 and SC 124. The number of cars involved is unknown as of writing, as is the extent of possible injuries.
A FOX Carolina viewer sent a photo near the scene showing heavy traffic.
A FOX Carolina photographer reported by the time they reached the scene, the collision had cleared and much of the traffic was attributed to the light show hosted by the speedway.
