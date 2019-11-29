ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County Emergency dispatchers said deputies and EMS were called to a crash involving a SC Highway Patrol vehicle Friday morning.
The crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Main Street at Concord Street.
According to the SCHP website, no injuries were involved.
No other details were immediately available.
MORE NEWS - Troopers: 2 dead after early morning crash on I-385 ramp in Laurens County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.