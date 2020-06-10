UNION COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Union County Dispatch has confirmed crews responded to a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon.
While details remain limited, dispatchers say the call came in around 1:40 p.m. along South 7th Street in the Lockhart area.
We have a crew en route to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
