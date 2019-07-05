ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County deputies were investigating reports of a shooting late Thursday night in Anderson.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call came in at 11:46 p.m. from Don Avenue, near the intersection with Hammett Street. Details were limited, but we were told EMS and deputies investigated.
We have reached out to ACSO for further details stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.