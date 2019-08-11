Shooting on General Drive in Cherokee County

Shooting on General Drive in Cherokee County

 (FOX Carolina/ August 11, 2019)

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies are investigating a call for a shooting Sunday night.

Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the call came in sometime around the 9 p.m. hour on General Drive, but could not release further details. They did, however, confirm the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

