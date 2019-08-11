GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County deputies are investigating a call for a shooting Sunday night.
Dispatchers confirm to FOX Carolina the call came in sometime around the 9 p.m. hour on General Drive, but could not release further details. They did, however, confirm the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
Stay tuned for updates from FOX Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.