GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are responding to reports of a shooting victim at a local apartment complex Saturday evening.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina deputies responded just before 8:30 p.m. to the Fleetwood Manor Apartments on Fleetwood Drive. As of writing, the condition of the victim is unknown along with any suspect information.
Additionally, we are told the coroner's office has not responded.
FOX Carolina is en route to the scene to gather more information. Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.