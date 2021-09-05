EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Pickens County Dispatch confirms to FOX Carolina that shots were fired in the air, and no injuries were reported, Saturday night at the Upper SC State Fair.
We are still working to learn more information at this time about what exactly unfolded, but witnesses who were at the fairground we spoke to say this all happened around 11 p.m., and in the hours before there were fights breaking out between multiple people.
It's a summer staple in the Upstate, the Upper SC State Fair.
Corey Harper, his wife, and young son were just three of the people at the fairground Saturday night.
"It was very crowded, long lines. it was normal, I mean people bringing their family out to celebrate the holiday weekend," Harper told FOX Carolina.
Vanessa Garcia and friends of hers were also at the fair, when they were about to walk about but heard what Garcia says were gunshots by the entrance.
"As we turn to walk away, I hear 'pop, pop pop pop'. I thought it was fireworks until you see like an ocean wave of people running and screaming, trying to hide and get down and take cover," she recalled.
At the same time, Harper was on one of the rides when he also heard what he says were gunshots ring out.
"I'm flipping out, freaking out because my pregnant wife and 3-year-old son is gone. And then finally my wife called me and said somebody said it was an active shooter, she ran down to the bathrooms all the way in the back of the Greenville-Pickens Speedway," said Harper.
Dispatchers say no one was hurt when shots were fired in the air.
Those we have spoken to who were at the fair say it was a scary situation, especially knowing how many kids and families were just trying to have a fun night at the fair.
We have reached out to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office multiple times, but they say they have no information for us.
We have also reached out to the Upper SC State Fair for a comment, but have not heard back as of this publication.
