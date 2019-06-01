GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say deputies are investigating a report of shots fired at a house party late Saturday night.
We're told the call came in around 11:30 p.m. According to dispatch, the incident unfolded after someone pulled a gun and caused a scene on Grand Teton Drive.
As of writing, no injuries have been reported but deputies are investigating. We're also told a lot of people on scene were scattered.
Anyone with information should contact the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.
