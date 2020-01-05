RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rutherford County crews say a pilot and three kids suffered minor injuries after a small plane crashed on game land Sunday night.
FOX Carolina initially confirmed with dispatchers that the small aircraft reportedly crashed near Polk County Line Road and Franks Ridge Drive around 5 p.m. We were not made aware of how many potential passengers were on board at the time.
Sheriff Chris Francis later told us injuries were reported, but no deaths.
The FAA later confirmed the plane was a Grumman AA-5A. The investigation is ongoing and the NTSB will determine probable cause for the crash.
Our crew on scene got more details from Rutherford County Emergency Management Director Edward Hamrick. He told us the 4-seat aircraft was flying out of Henderson County as part of an exhibition flight for the juveniles on board. Crews were first called around 5 p.m., and the plane crashed on game land, about 50 feet away from a ravine near an old logging road.
Hamrick says crews handled the scene within 45 minutes and would clear out shortly after 7 p.m. There was no fire on the scene, but a small fuel leak was quickly contained.
Hamrick notes the FAA will take over the investigation in the morning.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
