MACON COUNTY, NC (Fox Carolina) -- Macon County emergency dispatchers said no one was hurt when a small plane crash off Highway 441 Friday morning.
Dispatchers said it was reported around 10 a.m.
Dispatchers said the owner and operator of the plane was the only individual on board, and is reportedly not injured.
Troopers with the NC Highway Patrol were dispatched and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been called out to investigate the scene.
