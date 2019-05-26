Scene on Goldmine Road

Crews on Goldmine Road respond to a reported submersion.

 (FOX Carolina/ May 26, 2019)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Response was requested to Goldmine road for a possible "submersion" Spartanburg County dispatch says. 

Dispatch did not confirm if it was vehicle or a possible person. 

The dive team is responding as well, our on scene crew says. 

Stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more details. 

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.