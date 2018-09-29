SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County deputies say a man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg Saturday evening.
Dispatchers confirm they received the call around 7:16 p.m. and that authorities are investigating on Valley Falls Road, near Zach Drive.
Deputies say the man's injuries are not life-threatening and that there is no apparent threat to the community as of writing.
