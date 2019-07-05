GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a stabbing that unfolded Friday night in Greenville.
Dispathcers tell FOX Carolina the call came in from the 1400 block of Buncombe Road around 9 p.m. Details were limited, but were told EMS is responding alongside GCSO.
We're working to get more details as soon as possible. Stay tuned for updates as we get more information.
