Police lights
Generic photo

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies are investigating a stabbing that unfolded Friday night in Greenville.

Dispathcers tell FOX Carolina the call came in from the 1400 block of Buncombe Road around 9 p.m. Details were limited, but were told EMS is responding alongside GCSO.

We're working to get more details as soon as possible. Stay tuned for updates as we get more information.

Police: Driver suspected of carjacking bursts through barricades in downtown Greenville

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.