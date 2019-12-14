SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Spartanburg County deputies are on scene of a reported stabbing on Saturday afternoon, dispatch says.
The call came in just after 3:26 p.m. Deputies were directed to a location along Diamond Lane, within Spartanburg county, dispatch says.
It is unclear the victim's condition.
The coroner is not responding to the scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
