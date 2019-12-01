Business fire scene in Chesnee

Business fire scene in Chesnee

 (FOX Carolina/ December 1, 2019)

CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatchers say crews are responding to a business on fire in Chesnee late Sunday afternoon.

Details are limited, but dispatch did confirm the call came in from Main Street and South Alabama Avenue around 4 p.m.

We have our own crew en route to capture video and get more information on scene.

Stay tuned for updates.

