CHESNEE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County dispatchers say crews are responding to a business on fire in Chesnee late Sunday afternoon.
Details are limited, but dispatch did confirm the call came in from Main Street and South Alabama Avenue around 4 p.m.
We have our own crew en route to capture video and get more information on scene.
Stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.