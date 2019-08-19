GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Firefighters are on scene responding to a fire at Hodges Presbyterian Church along Main Street, dispatch confirmed.
It is unclear what started the structure fire, or if anyone was injured.
Greenwood City and Cold Spring Fire and Rescue are on scene.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more.
