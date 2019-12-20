EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews are battling a blaze Friday evening at a structure in Easley.
Details were limited, but Easley city dispatch confirmed to FOX Carolina the scene was active when we checked around 10 p.m. We're told the fire broke out around 9:55 p.m. on West D Avenue, near Hill Crest Drive.
We're working to get more information. Stay tuned for updates.
