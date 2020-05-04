GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County deputies assisted Laurens County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, after a vehicle led them on a pursuit towards White Horse Road, according to dispatch.
Deputies with Greenville County Sheriff's Office received a call around 6:15 p.m. from Laurens County Sheriff's Office that they were pursuing a vehicle with a suspect who attempted to assault a deputy and was trying to flee their units.
The pursuit entered into Greenville County toward the Moonville area, where it continued down White Horse Road and into the intersection of Highway 253.
The vehicle wrecked in the intersection, striking at least one other vehicle.
The suspect then attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended nearby.
No injuries were reported, but the three civilians struck were transported to the hospital.
The suspect is facing charges for failure to stop for blue lights and resisted arrest. More charges are expected to come from Laurens County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect's information is not available yet.
