IVA, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County dispatchers say SWAT, Anderson County deputies, and EMS personnel are out on scene along Parker Bowie Road in Iva.
While details remain limited at this time, dispatch says the call originally came in as medical call around 11:13 p.m.
SWAT has since been called to the scene.
We have a crew en route and are working to learn more. Stay with FOX Carolina as we get updates.
MORE NEWS:
Fountain Inn police searching for arson, attempted murder suspect who they say should be considered armed & dangerous
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.