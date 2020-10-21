GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Greenville County dispatch said SWAT was called after officers served a warrant on a suspect.
According to dispatch, officers were serving a warrant at the Shemwood Crossing apartments on Shemwood Lane, Wednesday afternoon. Following the warrant being served, SWAT was called to the scene.
Dispatch said the suspect surrendered and is currently in custody.
FOX Carolina crews said the scene has been cleared.
Stay tuned for more updates.
