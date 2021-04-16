GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office dispatch says that a SWAT team is responding to a situation near Ashmore Bridge Road in Greenville.
Dispatch says that they were serving a warrant and now SWAT is assisting in the situation.
This is all of the information available at this time and we will update this story as more details become available.
