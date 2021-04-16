SWAT team responds to a call near Lynbrook CT in Greenville (1)

A photo of officers retrieving gear from their vehicle (anonymous viewer, 4, 16, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office dispatch says that a SWAT team is responding to a situation near Ashmore Bridge Road in Greenville. 

A SWAT team responds to a call near Lynbrook CT in Greenville

Dispatch says that they were serving a warrant and now SWAT is assisting in the situation. 

This is all of the information available at this time and we will update this story as more details become available. 

