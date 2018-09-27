GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Dispatch confirms that a tractor trailer caught fire on I-85, shutting down a portion of the interstate at mile marker 95.
Gaffney Fire Department dispatch says a crew from Grassy Pond fire is en route.
Dispatch said the tractor trailer was carrying frozen food through Cherokee County.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.