GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say a state trooper is involved in a collision that unfolded Thursday evening.
We're told the collision happened on State Park Road, near Clearview Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol's collision tracker website indicates it happened just after 10 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
We're told GCSO will release further information. FOX Carolina has reached out to SCHP for comment.
Stay tuned for updates.
