Police lights
Generic photo

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say a state trooper is involved in a collision that unfolded Thursday evening.

We're told the collision happened on State Park Road, near Clearview Road. South Carolina Highway Patrol's collision tracker website indicates it happened just after 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

We're told GCSO will release further information. FOX Carolina has reached out to SCHP for comment.

Stay tuned for updates.

SCHP: Roadway blocked after tree falls in Anderson County

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.