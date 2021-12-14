YANCEY COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper has been shot, according to Yancey county dispatch.
FOX Carolina has crews en route to the scene.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: Woman's body found in Upstate wooded area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.