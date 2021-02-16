ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The SCHP website listed a wreck blocking US 29 near SC 187 in Anderson County on Tuesday afternoon.
The wreck happened shortly before 3:30 p.m.
Anderson County emergency dispatchers confirmed the wreck involved a truck that was hauling chickens.
No other details were available.
