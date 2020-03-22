GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County dispatchers say two armed robberies at two different gas stations were reported within an hour of each other Sunday night.
Dispatch says the first call came from the Citgo on E. Lee Road at 9:17 p.m. The second call came in at 10:12 p.m. from the Corner Mart on Piedmont Highway.
It's unknown if both scenes were connected to each other.
We've reached out to the sheriff's office for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.