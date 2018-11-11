GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Two people are in the hospital Sunday morning after being shot near a Greenville club.
Dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call from Club Luna on White Horse Road came in around 11:51 p.m. Saturday evening.
The conditions of the victims were unknown as of writing, but dispatchers did confirm they were taken to a hospital for treatment.
We're also told a suspect is not in custody.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
