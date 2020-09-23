GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Fire Department said they responded to a water main break in Greer on Wednesday evening.
Dispatch said the water main break occurred on Wade Hampton Blvd. and Middleton Way.
Dispatch said crews are on scene repairing the break.
We will update you once we learn more.
