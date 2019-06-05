CANTON, NC (FOX Carolina) – Canton police dispatchers said emergency crews were working to get people out of the water after a car with several occupants inside crashed into the Pigeon River.
Dispatchers said a water rescue was underway as of 3:30 p.m.
Some people had been rescued and others were reportedly still in the car.
Police asked people to avoid the area of Penland Street near Riverview Farm and Gardens due to the crash and rescue effort.
