ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Anderson City dispatch said the teen has been reportedly found safe and sound.
The officers were responding to a report of a missing teen around Hamrick's on North Main Street.
Dispatch said the call came in around 3:58 p.m. Monday.
The child is 14 years old and has a speech impediment and hearing aids, according to dispatch. He last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and glasses.
No name has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.