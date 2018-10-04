GENERIC - Bullets Gun Firearm Shooting

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson police are investigating a shooting in a McDonald’s parking lot, according to emergency dispatchers.

Dispatchers said shots were fired in the parking lot of the restaurant on SC 28 Bypass Thursday evening.

No one was injured.

Police are searching for a suspect, dispatchers said.

