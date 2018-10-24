Gaffney, S.C (Fox Carolina) - Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced they will be participating in the nationwide Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA's) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day on Saturday, October 27th, 2018.
Citizens who have accumulated unwanted, unused, or expired prescription drugs, can bring them to a Cherokee County collection site and they will be safely disposed of.
"As the Sheriff of Cherokee County I encourage every citizen to take advantage of this valuable opportunity to safely dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription drugs.
Preventing this readily available and potentially deadly drugs from being diverted and misused is something each of us can do to help reduce the epidemic of prescription drug abuse that is harming so many in our community." Sheriff Steve Mueller remarked.
Saturday, October 27th, 2018, From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the following locations will be collecting prescriptions:
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office 312 East Frederick Street Gaffney, SC 29340.
Walgreen's 837 West Floyd Baker Blvd Gaffney, SC 29340.
First Baptist Church, 121 West Cherokee Street Blacksburg, SC 29702.
"We have been very pleased at the response of the Cherokee County citizens. The previous Take-Back Days to date in the county have resulted in the removal of more than 2436 pounds of prescription medicine from circulation." Sheriff Steve Mueller commented.
For more information and other collection sites, visit https://scdhec.gov/health-regulation/drug-control-register-verify/dea-national-drug-take-back-day
