Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - Saturday, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office will be participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take-back Day.
The event, which is on Saturday, April 27 will be held from 10:00 a.m. and run until 1 p.m.
Deputies will be accepting collections at the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office located at 312 East Frederick Street in Gaffney.
The sheriff's office says this is a great opportunity for those who have missed previous events or who have accumulated unwanted, unused prescription drugs, and want to safely dispose of them.
Sheriff Steve Mueller said, “I want to personally thank all of our citizens who have participated and contributed to the battle against prescription drug abuse in Cherokee County, please remind your family and friends of this valuable service this coming Saturday morning at the location listed from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.”
Now in its ninth year, DEA and Law Enforcement partners say they have collected a total of nearly 11 million pounds of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications through its Take-Back Day Events.
