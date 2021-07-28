LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Malouf Companies, a consumer goods business, announced plans to create over 200 jobs in Laurens County with a new million dollar investment.
The new $42.7 million dollar facility is expected to increase the company's warehouse capabilities and enhance distribution capacity to meet growing demand and bring 240 jobs, according to the distributing company.
The company said the new facility will be located at 101 Michelin Drive and is expected to be operational by Nov. 30, 2021.
Anyone interested in joining the Malouf team should click here.
