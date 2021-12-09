SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A school bus with students on board was involved in a 'minor incident' Thursday morning, according to Sandra Williams with Spartanburg School District One.
Williams said the bus was driving students from Inman area schools when the diver made a sharp turn and the front end of the bus went into a ditch.
Highway Patrol said the bus crashed near Mabry Middle School on North Main Street near Pineview Drive.
We're told three students received minor injuries and will be taken to the hospital. Each parent was contacted.
"All students are safe and are being evaluated by EMS for precautionary measures. Students on the bus will be taken to Mabry Middle School until law enforcement gives clearance for the bus to continue the route. As always, the safety of our students is our top priority", said the district.
MORE NEWS: Driver from Midlands dies in 18-wheeler crash on Upstate highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.