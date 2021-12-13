GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement, Greenville County Schools, and school administrations are investigating social media threats at multiple schools, according to the district.
The district said the first threat happened Sunday evening in reference to J.L. Mann High School. Since then, there have been similar threats circling the district but regarding other schools.
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The student who made a threatening post on social media rega…
Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools says there's a possibility that the threats could be linked, however, it hasn't been confirmed. Each threat is being taken seriously and investigated thoroughly, according to Waller.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they're responding to Southside High School.
Southside Christian Academy's Superintendent Sam Barfell says extra police have been added to their campus as well.
Sgt. Bragg with the Greenville Police Department said another possible social media threat is being investigated at Hughes Academy but no direct threats have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.