GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement, Greenville County Schools, and school administrations are investigating social media threats at multiple schools, according to the district.

The district said the first threat happened Sunday evening in reference to J.L. Mann High School. Since then, there have been similar threats circling the district but regarding other schools.

Tim Waller with Greenville County Schools says there's a possibility that the threats could be linked, however, it hasn't been confirmed. Each threat is being taken seriously and investigated thoroughly, according to Waller.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they're responding to Southside High School.

Southside Christian Academy's Superintendent Sam Barfell says extra police have been added to their campus as well.

Sgt. Bragg with the Greenville Police Department said another possible social media threat is being investigated at Hughes Academy but no direct threats have been made.

