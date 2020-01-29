GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Schools said all is clear after a strange odor prompted Southside High School to evacuate Wednesday afternoon.
GCS Spokesperson Beth Brotherton said that around 3 p.m., a strong smell was detected in the school. As a precaution, staff and students were evacuated.
Firefighters and district maintenance crew members responded, and determined an overheated HVAC system was the source of the odor.
At 3:30 p.m., fire officials gave the all clear. Students and staff were allowed back into the building and began the dismissal process.
