GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson School District Two announced the cancelation of Belton Honea Path's JV and Varsity football games against Greer due to COVID-19.
The district said the JV game on Thursday and Varsity game on Friday have been canceled out of an abundance of caution and for the safety of both the BHP and Greer communities.
The district said in a news release, "we felt that this decision was necessary because we have recent positive cases on both the JV and Varsity teams, and we have additional participants that have exhibited symptoms and are awaiting test results."
District two said once the results are determined, they will follow all DHEC and South Carolina High School League guidelines accordingly.
