SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – A Greenville County school teacher has passed away, according to Greenville County Schools.
The district announced Thursday Lori Hall passed away after more than 20 years of teaching.
Hall was a special education specialist at Rudolph Gordon Elementary School in Simpsonville from 2015-2021, according to the school’s website.
From 2004-2015, Hall was a teacher at Sue Cleveland Elementary School in Piedmont and from 1999-2003 she was a teacher at Berea Middle School and Palin Elementary School.
Rudolph Gordon Elementary School Principal Rhonda Rhodes sent this message to student’s families:
"Good afternoon, Rudolph Gordon School Family. This is principal Rhonda Rhodes. It is with great sadness that I share with you the passing of our beloved teacher Mrs. Lori Hall. She has been a fixture at Rudolph Gordon for seven years and will be greatly missed. In the coming days we will do our best to support and comfort her family and our entire RGS Family in every way we can. Trained grief counselors will be present in our school and ready to assist teachers or students who need someone to talk to. Please let us know if you have concerns about your child. We will discuss at a later time the best way to honor and memorialize Mrs. Hall’s time at Rudolph Gordon. Thank you, as always for your support of our school and community especially during this challenging time."
